South Africa: Rape, Unresolved - Crime Stats Highlight Urgent Need to Address Gender-Based Violence

The latest crime statistics show a slight - very slight - increase in reported sexual offences. What do we need to see in order to begin addressing gender-based violence in South Africa?

On Tuesday, the South African Police Service briefed the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Police on crime statistics and showed a 0.9% increase in the reporting of sexual offences.

The Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust recorded the patterns of reporting at three local Thuthuzela Care Centres that it recorded in Cape Town where it offers 24-hour support to rape survivors coming to public health facilities for health services and to be examined by a district surgeon in the immediate aftermath of rape.

In 2014 there were 2,628 cases.

In 2015 there were 3,153 cases, a 20% increase.

In 2016 there were 3,210 cases, a 2% increase.

In 2017 there were 3,425 cases, a 6% increase.

This represents a significantly higher increase in reporting patterns than that presented by the police.

To find out what some of the reasons for...