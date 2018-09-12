11 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Reflections On Steve Biko and Black Consciousness

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Somewhere the spear of Black Consciousness has fallen, writes SIPHO MALEFANE. The baton has been dropped yet the race is far from won. We need a new cadre to redefine Black Consciousness as a theory of praxis.

September 12, 2018 marks 41 years since Steve Biko died at the hands of apartheid forces. He would have turned 72 on 18 December.

South Africa needs a new consciousness to take us from the doldrums of moral emptiness and a soulless struggle.

Marx wrote in the Preface to a Contribution to the Critique of Political Economy:

"It is not the consciousness of men that determines their being, but, on the contrary, their social being that determines their consciousness."

I guess Marx meant that humans derive consciousness out of the context of their prevailing material conditions.

Depending where they find themselves in the prevailing power relations, they are thrown into dialectical tensions between those who dominate the power relations and whose interests vest in maintaining the status quo and those that are the subject of power and whose lot depends on the overthrow of the status quo.

These dialectical contradictions and resultant tensions exist "independent of their will" and independent of their consciousness...

South Africa

Double Murder Accused Rameez Patel to Face Court in October

31-year-old Rameez Patel has been informed that the National Prosecuting Authority would provide him with a High Court… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.