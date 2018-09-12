11 September 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Thohoyandou SAPS Launch Search Operation for Missing Girl

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Police in Thohoyandou have launched a search operation for 14-year-old Mathaulula Rofhiwa, residing at Tshivhilwi Thondoni village outside Thohoyandou.

It is alleged that Rofhiwa was last seen on 08 September 2018 around 12:00pm at her home. She later left without informing anyone where she was going and she was never seen again.

During the time of her disappearance, she was reportedly wearing a blue denim jean, black and white Jersey with sandals.

After they were notified, the Police in partnership with members of the community and the family went all out, searching for her at different places, including at her close friends and relatives but all in vain.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts, may contact Detective Sergeant Kwinda at 083 355 2787 or 015 960 1070, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, Crime Line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station.

South Africa

Double Murder Accused Rameez Patel to Face Court in October

31-year-old Rameez Patel has been informed that the National Prosecuting Authority would provide him with a High Court… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.