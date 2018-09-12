South Africa: Thohoyandou SAPS Launch Search Operation for Missing Girl

press release

The Police in Thohoyandou have launched a search operation for 14-year-old Mathaulula Rofhiwa, residing at Tshivhilwi Thondoni village outside Thohoyandou.

It is alleged that Rofhiwa was last seen on 08 September 2018 around 12:00pm at her home. She later left without informing anyone where she was going and she was never seen again.

During the time of her disappearance, she was reportedly wearing a blue denim jean, black and white Jersey with sandals.

After they were notified, the Police in partnership with members of the community and the family went all out, searching for her at different places, including at her close friends and relatives but all in vain.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts, may contact Detective Sergeant Kwinda at 083 355 2787 or 015 960 1070, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, Crime Line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station.