South Africa: Crime Stats From Hell - Brought to You By Years of Instability, Political Pliancy and the SAPS's Internecine Battles

analysis

With an official murder rate of 57 South Africans killed every day - and murder is a yardstick for crime generally - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday did something politicians usually don't: a straight admission that police had "dropped the ball". That comes against the backdrop of the Cabinet security cluster of police, state security and defence not having meet for two years, and 250 vacancies in the Hawks, the elite investigating directorate. After too many years of neglect, and sometimes plain sabotage, the chickens are coming home to roost.

The hollowing out of law enforcement and prosecution services has been a hallmark of the Jacob Zuma presidency as the Budget was skewed from the kind of policing that protects citizens to VIP protection that, according to the 2018 Budget documentation, received an almost 48% increase in allocations over just three years to the 2017/18 financial year.

Appointments of politically pliable heads at various levels in the...