South Africa: Namakgale SAPS Seek Missing Man

press release

The police in Namakgale outside Phalaborwa have launched a search operation for Tumelo Pilusa (33) from Mashishimale Village who left his home without informing anyone where he was going on Saturday 01 September 2018 at 07:00 am.

Tumelo is also mentally challenged and was last seen wearing a white short trouser, black jersey and grey shoes. He is light in complexion and medium in height.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Sergeant Lebogang Selepe on 079 5666 215 or nearest police station. Alternatively Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or SMS Line on 32211.