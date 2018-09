press release

The police in Namakgale launched a search operation after a 17-year-old teenager, Zina Mashashane from Namakgale Zone A went missing after she left home without informing anyone where she was going.

She was last seen on Friday 2018-09-07 at around 15:45, wearing a grey jean, grey track top with brown shoes.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Sergeant Lebogang Selepe on 079 5666 215 or nearest police station. Alternatively Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or SMS Line on 32211.