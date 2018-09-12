Liberia: Govt to Pave Banjor Road, Others

The Liberian Government through the Ministry of Public Works has announced that it will soon begin the pavement of several community roads in Montserrado and Grand Bassa Counties respectively.

Addressing a special news conference Tuesday at the Ministry of Information in Monrovia, Public Works Minister Mabotu Nyepan said the pavement of the community roads are being fully funded by the Government of Liberia.

Some of the community roads to be paved include Banjor, Congo Town back road, Pipeline road, Logan Town, Dry Rice- Johnsonville Road and Patience Shop, among others.

He said government has done 90 percent resettlement payment for the corridor between Coco Cola factory to Red-light and ELWA Junction first phase, with demolition commencing next work, thus paving the way to begin work.

Minister Nyepan said his ministry decided to practicalize the recent presidential mandate to have major community roads in Monrovia paved.

He disclosed that the government now has funding to pave the Gbarnga-Voinjama road.

Minister Nyepan said design work has been completed for the Kesselly Boulevard road.

The Public Works Minister says the government is committed to road connectivity, adding "we will connect all county capitals."