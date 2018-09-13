At least three people are feared dead after tribal clashes erupted in Eastern Mau, Nakuru County, on Wednesday night.

The two communities, which have long lived in harmony, clashed in Nessuit area over occupation of land on the edges of Mau Forest in the wake of government evictions.

Members of one community, which traditional resides inside the forest, were unhappy that their neighbours had comfortably occupied the disputed parcel as the government flushed them out of the water tower.

Armed with bows and arrows, witnesses said the two rival groups attacked each other under the cover of darkness.

According to a resident who sought anonymity fearing for his life, the clashes were concentrated at Sigotik and Tuitagoi areas.

Tension has been rising in the region after armed men shot a 17-year-old boy with an arrow in a grazing field at Mauche area in Njoro on Monday.

The boy is admitted to Nakuru Level Five Hospital and is currently out of danger.