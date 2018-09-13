Photo: Innocent Makawa/The Herald

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is briefed by Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo, centre, while Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima looks on during a tour at Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital in Mbare, Harare.

Harare — A school head in Glen View succumbed to cholera Wednesday morning bringing the death toll from the epidemic to 21, it has emerged.

Health minister Obadiah Moyo confirmed the incident during a special meeting with various ministries were a task force to combat the outbreak was established.

"We have just held a special meeting so that we come up with proper coordination in trying to resolve the crisis. This outbreak is not just of cholera but typhoid as well," said the minister

"I would want to confirm that a teacher has passed on in Glenview. It's actually a headmaster who lost his life to cholera and that's how serious it is.

"It is getting worse and the number of cases is going up."

Moyo said number of suspected cases has risen to 3060 with 45 confirmed.

Most of the cases have been recorded in Harare, mostly in Glen View and Budiriro.

The ministries of local government, environment, tourism, education, information and home affairs, among others have chipped in to assist with curbing the outbreak.

"We are a new team coming in and we don't want to have this continuous cycle of outbreaks," said minister Moyo, a new appointee to cabinet by president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"We are going to make sure Zimbabwe becomes clean again. We will look and correct water reticulation and this will be our main agenda."

Moyo conceded a worry that the outbreak degenerate to 2008 levels when over 4,000 people died from the disease.

He however, insisted that measures being put in place by the authorities should mitigate the possibility.

The outbreak has been blamed on poor sanitation, vending as well as the lack of clean running water supplies which has forced residents, in some cases, to resort to unprotected and unsafe wells.