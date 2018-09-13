Nigeria: Flood Kills 3, Destroys Houses in Abuja

Three persons have been confirmed dead, while houses and other properties destroyed by a flash flood that occurred yesterday in Kuruduma and Kobi communities, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The flood was believed to have followed a heavy downpour that started around 1pm on Monday, which inflicted pains and sorrow on residents of these communities, who are living along a water channel in the area.

An eye witness, Ezekiel Kacha told LEADERSHIP that two children were swept away in Kuruduma community, while a young man, said to be in his late 20s, identified as Uche was carried away by the flood, as he struggled to save his properties at Kobi village.

One of the victims, who is A neighbor to the late Uche, but refused to mention his name, said he saw when deceased was struggling for survival but was overpowered by the flood.

He also said he escaped death by the whiskers, because his own house was already over flooded, but was rescued by good spirited youths who braved the flood, came through the back of the house, and broke the windows to pull him out.

"I saw Uche, because his three bedroom flat, which was completely erased by the flood was opposite my own. He was standing aloof while I was shouting help, help. When my house came under the flood, it took the timely intervention of some youths, who came through the back, broke the iron burglary proofs, before pulling me out."

He added that Uche initially came out from his house, but rushed back, obviously to pick up something, but unfortunately the flood over powered him and swept him and a plantain tree, he was clutching to away.

Another victim, Sarah Zakka, who owned a chemist shop in the area, noted that the flood took them unaware, but expressed gratitude that she survived the flood.

Zakka said that her chemist shop was submerged, destroying all the goods, noting however that her loss was not up to what a poultry operator in the area suffered, because the poultry farm was completely washed away with all the birds, goats and pigs.

Confirming the incident the spokesperson of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Emeka Iwuagwu said that the agency had recovered one dead body on the water channel, after several hours of search.

Iwuagwu added that three persons were rescued alive, immediately they received distressed calls and rushed to the communities.