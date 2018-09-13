13 September 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Ethiopia Tops Global List of Internal Displacement

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: https://www.nrc.no
The world has turned a blind eye to the displacement crisis in Ethiopia, says the Norwegian Refugee Council.
By Adane Bikila

Addis Ababa — Conflict has forced some 1,4 million Ethiopians to flee their homes since the beginning of the year.

The East African country thus tops the global list of the highest number of people forced to flee within their country in the first half of 2018.

This has been largely due to new ethnic clashes in Gedeo and West Guji region in southern Ethiopia, and continued violence in the Oromia-Somali border region.

Most of the violence has been experienced in the border region, with 200 000 people fleeing their homes in the first half of the year. Another 500 000 people fled clashes in the last quarter of 2017.

Food shortages have hit the region hard, further compounding the crisis.

"It beggars belief that 1,4 million people fleeing violence isn't making global headlines. The world has turned a blind eye to Ethiopia," warned Nigel Tricks, Regional Director of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

He said the families that the aid group has met were living in dire conditions and dismal international funding was being channeled to help them.

"People tell us they are keen to return home but they fled with nothing and need to know they can access support to rebuild their lives," Tricks said.

He said it was important that repatriation schemes by the government were voluntary and sustainable.

With some 104 million people, Ethiopia has the second-biggest population in the continent, after Nigeria.

More on This

World Turns 'Blind Eye' to 1.4 Million Displaced Ethiopians - Aid Group

Ethiopia has seen the highest number of people forced to flee their homes within their country in the first half of… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.