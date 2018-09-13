13 September 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria/Ghana: Eaglets to Battle Ghana's Starlets for Ticket to Tanzania

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nigeria and Ghana will rekindle a 67-year old rivalry when the Golden Eaglets take on the Black Starlets of Ghana in Niamey on Saturday for a place in the 2019 Under-17 AFCON finals.

The Eaglets kept their heads and did the hard work they had to do when defeating host nation Niger Republic 2-1 in a very competitive match at the General Seyni Kountche Stadium in Niamey yesterday evening, to set up a mouth-watering final with the Black Starlets, three-time winners of the global championship.

It was sweet revenge for the five-time world champions, as the Nigeriens knocked out the Eaglets from the 2017 Africa Under-17 finals on a 3-2 aggregate, when the home-and-away leg contests still held sway.

Following a tinkling of the old format, countries in each of Africa's six football regions now gather in one venue to take part in a qualifying tournament, with only the winning team eligible for the final tournament, save the region of the defending champion that produces two.

Akinwumi Amoo set Manu Garba's wards on their way with a fine finish from a pull out in the 45th minute, and Olakunle Oluwasegun, who had scored a brace in the 2-3 defeat to Burkina Faso in their opening match and another in the 5-1 mauling of Cote d'Ivoire last week, made the scoreline comfortable with another magnificent strike two minutes before the hour.

The home team pulled a goal back late on but the Nigerian boys held on, and reward is a potentially explosive final against Ghana, who had earlier defeated Cote d'Ivoire in the first semi final at the same venue.

Oluwasegun was named man of the match. The finals of the 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations will hold in Tanzania.

Nigeria

MTN's History of Controversies, Violation of Nigeria's Laws

MTN Nigeria is steadily, but unconsciously, erecting for itself a notorious reputation for romancing with controversy.… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.