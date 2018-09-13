Uganda: Whistleblower Magistrate Suspended

Kampala — The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has suspended Abim District Grade One Magistrate to allow it investigate the judicial officer over several complaints filed against him.

Mr Joseph Angole was interdicted on September 10 and has since been directed to immediately hand over office to his supervisor.

Mr Angole was cast in the limelight about three months ago when he penned a dossier to Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, lamenting how the meagre pay of the lower judicial officers was making them "live off their litigants".

Mr Angole's suspension was communicated in a letter by the new Chief Registrar, Ms Esta Nambayo, following four complaints lodged against him.

"The Judicial Service Commission has directed that you are interdicted and you are hereby interdicted with immediate effect under sections F-s (8) of the Public Service Standing Orders and Regulation 25(2) of the Judicial Service Commission Regulations, 2005. A list of complaints leading to your interdiction is attached for your information," the letter reads in part.

"You should immediately hand over office to your immediate supervisor in accordance with F-D of the Public Service Standing Orders," the letter added.

Mr Solomon Muyita, the senior communications officer of the Judiciary, confirmed the interdiction of Mr Angole.