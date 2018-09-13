13 September 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Rising Abortion in Adolescents Worries Experts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gillian Nantume

Kampala — Out of the 2.3 million women who got pregnant in 2013, in Uganda, 386,000 were adolescents aged between 15 and 19 years, and an estimated 57,000 of these pregnancies were aborted, according to findings of a study presented yesterday.

These findings were presented during a dissemination meeting on the incidence of induced abortion and post abortion care among adolescents in Uganda. The study, carried out between June and November 2013 by Makerere University School of Public Health and the Guttmacher Institute, was conducted in 418 health facilities in 37 districts in the country.

Dr Justine Bukenya, one of the researchers, said the shortfall of the research is that abortion is difficult to measure.

"Women do not want to talk about it. We interviewed only girls who had visited health centres to treat post abortion complications. Also, we did not study adolescents aged 10-14 years. So, the findings are just a tip of the iceberg," she said.

The Population Services International, Uganda country representative, Dr Dorothy Balaba, said only empowered adolescents have the courage to go to health centres for post abortion care.

"A typical adolescent girl fears to tell anyone she is pregnant. Many of them are dying in the hands of quacks and we never get to know these girls. Adolescents have a right to get correct information and this is where we have failed the young people," she said.

While abortion is illegal in Uganda, for the mother whose life is in danger, or the pregnancy is as a result of rape or incest, post abortion health care is a right.

An estimated 800 abortions are carried out every day countrywide and Kampala has the highest rate with 77 abortions per 1,000 women as compared to the western region, which had 18 abortions per 1,000 women.

Uganda

Umeme Explains National Power Failure

On Wednesday night, several parts of the country were plunged into darkness following nationwide outage. Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.