Uganda: Kasese MP - Killers Trailing Me

Parliament — Busongora North Member of Parliament William Nzoghu has said he is living in fear as unknown people have been trailing him for two days.

"I noticed suspicious persons trailing me," Mr Nzoghu told Parliament in Kampala on Wednesday.

"Even at my home, we are seeing suspicious people around my perimetre wall. My life is in danger," he added.

The legislator, who said he does not know why he is being trailed, urged the ministers of Security, Internal Affairs and Defence to assure him of safety. Mr Nzoghu is the second MP to express concern about his safety in a week.

On September 5, Ms Connie Galiwango (Mbale Woman) said some individuals she did not know were trailing her.

In response, State minister for Internal Affairs Obiga Kania urged her to report the matter to police. The MPs' fears come in the wake of recent killings of former Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga, and former Buyende District Police Commander Muhammad Kirumira. Abiriga was shot dead alongside his brother Saidi Kongo on June 8 near his home in Kawanda, Wakiso District, on June 8 while Kirumira was shot alongside Resty Nalinya in Bulenga, Wakiso District, on September 8.

Recent cases

According to some accounts, Mr Abiriga and Kirumira had earlier said they feared for their lives.

Following Abiriga's death, President Museveni announced a raft of security measures to check crime.

Besides installing closed circuit cameras in the city centre and on some sections of some highways, he promised to provide marksmen for the MPs to scare off would-be gunmen.

Gen Jeje Odongo, the Internal Affairs minister, later told Parliament that the government would provide the marksmen to only the MPs who would request for them.

During yesterday's session, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga said the Parliamentary Commission, which deals with the MPs' welfare, is concerned.

"On Monday, the Parliamentary Commission convened. Among the issues we discussed was the issue of security of Members of Parliament," Ms Kadaga said.

"We agreed that [for] those members who feel endangered, we shall ask the government to give them special attention depending on the degree of concern to their security."

Ms Kadaga told the Internal Affairs ministry to take interest in Mr Nzoghu's case.