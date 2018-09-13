13 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Black Coffee Takes Home the Gold At International DJ Awards

Photo: RealBlackCoffee/Instagram
DJ Black Coffee

For the second year in a row local DJ Black Coffee has walked away as the winner of the Deep House DJ category at the international DJ Awards.

Founded by Ibiza organiser Jose Pascual and producer and record label owner Lenny Krarup, the DJ Awards has been the only one of its kind since 1998.

Tweeting about his achievement on Wednesday, Black Coffee wrote: "Honoured to be named the Best Deep House DJ for the second year in a row at the DJ Awards... it wouldn't be possible without your love and support! It means the world."

We've got our eye on you for 2019, Black Coffee. Let's see if we can make it three years in a row.

