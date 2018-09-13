Kenya: Sonko Invites Nairobians for Monthly Clean Up This Saturday

Governor Mike Sonko has for the second time invited Nairobians to a monthly clean up.

The governor, who launched the exercise in July, has been missing in the cleaning action since then.

The first monthly clean up in July received a lot of criticism and had a poor turnout.

The county government skipped August and has now invited Nairobians for a September clean up.

I welcome all Nairobians to take part in the monthly clean-up exercise that will take place this Saturday in all the 85 Wards. #LetsFixNairobi pic.twitter.com/HUU1aGfu5a

-- Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) September 12, 2018

Sonko had during the July launch said that the exercise would take place every first Saturday of the month but there was none in August and now September's clean up is taking place during the third Saturday.

The governor urged Nairobians to turn out this Saturday outside all 85 ward admin offices at 9am.