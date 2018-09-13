Kenya: CS Juma Representing President Kenyatta at IGAD Session

Addis Ababa — Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma on Wednesday joined colleague ministers in the continent for the 6th Retreat of the Executive Council of the African Union on Reform of the African Union Commission being held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The objective of the AU reforms is to establish a high performing efficient and effective AU Commission that is able to deliver on agreed continental priorities, attract and retain the best quality staff that are motivated and committed to delivering to the highest standards.

The institutional reform of the AU was committed to the current Chairperson, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, in January 2017.

Kagame was mandated to work collaboratively with the AU Commission to put together " a system of governance capable of addressing the challenges facing the AU."

Juma will also represent President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 33rd Extra Ordinary session of the Assembly of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State and Government on the South Sudan Peace Process in and the admission of Eritrea to IGAD.