12 September 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: CS Juma Representing President Kenyatta at IGAD Session

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Ababa — Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma on Wednesday joined colleague ministers in the continent for the 6th Retreat of the Executive Council of the African Union on Reform of the African Union Commission being held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The objective of the AU reforms is to establish a high performing efficient and effective AU Commission that is able to deliver on agreed continental priorities, attract and retain the best quality staff that are motivated and committed to delivering to the highest standards.

The institutional reform of the AU was committed to the current Chairperson, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, in January 2017.

Kagame was mandated to work collaboratively with the AU Commission to put together " a system of governance capable of addressing the challenges facing the AU."

Juma will also represent President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 33rd Extra Ordinary session of the Assembly of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State and Government on the South Sudan Peace Process in and the admission of Eritrea to IGAD.

Kenya

Another Fuel Price Rise Looms

The Energy Regulatory Commission is staring at a deep dilemma Friday as it readies to announce new pump prices amid the… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.