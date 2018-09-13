South Africa: Kriel At Wing for Boks, Pollard Back At Flyhalf

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made three changes and a positional switch to the Springbok starting side ahead of their Test against the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 09:35 SA time.

Centre Jesse Kriel moves to the wing to replace the injured Makazole Mapimpi who returned home to South Africa after the 23-18 loss to the Wallabies last weekend.

The move sees Lukhanyo Am return to the match-day squad in the No 13 berth.

As expected, Erasmus has brought Handre Pollard back into the starting XV at flyhalf for the clash which sees Elton Jantjies drop to the bench.

The only change to the pack sees Malcolm Marx rotating starting places with Bongi Mbonambi in the No 2 jersey and amongst the reserves, Ross Cronje swaps places with Embrose Papier as the backup scrumhalf.

Teams:

New Zealand

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Ben Smith, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Sam Cane, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Karl Tu'inukuafe

Substitutes: 16 Liam Coltman, 17 Tim Perry, 18 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Jack Goodhue, 23 Damian McKenzie

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Jesse Kriel 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Ross Cronjé, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Cheslin Kolbe

