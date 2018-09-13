Photo: This Day

...

The owner of Kings Hire in Wonderboom, Pretoria has come under fire for allegedly ill-treating his workers.

A new labour organisation which represents the workers, called the National Association of South Africa (NASA), claims that the company treats black workers like "slaves" and does not pay them enough.

NASA's Mpho Morolane told News24 on Wednesday that black workers in the company earned R1 900 per month, while white workers earned more.

"There is a high level of racism [and] sometimes when you are supposed to be paid, the boss doesn't do it. Workers also complain that they do not have a provident fund.

"This is pure slavery. We wrote a communique to them stating that we would like to meet with them and then they refused," Morolane claimed.

He said they had a meeting with the company and were waiting for feedback on a way forward.

"We are going to shut down the place if they don't respond to us. This is a pure racist company," he said.

In the video, which has been making the rounds on social media, a group of men claiming to represent the workers interrupt a meeting at the company.

A man wearing a brown jacket demands that workers be paid more.

"We are also representing the workers. I am saying we are representing the workers. We are not scared of you. We are not scared of you," one of them shouted.

"We are going to end that slavery. We are not afraid of you."

However, speaking to News24 on Wednesday, the company's owner, Japie Kroon, accused NASA members of trespassing, saying the organisation was not registered.

He also said workers used to earn R1 900 per month, but that he had since increased their salary to R2 500 in August.

"I don't treat them like slaves. Slavery is gone in South Africa. Maybe I am just harsh on them," he said.

"My staff is 50% black and 50% white. We comply with employment equity. Does that make me racist?" Kroon said.

Meanwhile, on their Facebook page the company says: "Looking for white drivers only, we do not employ black drivers, only black casuals."

Source: News24