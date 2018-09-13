South Africa: Eldorado Park Pupil Allegedly Draws Gun, Threatens to Shoot Teacher

12 September 2018

An Eldorado Park Secondary School pupil is in hot water for allegedly drawing a firearm and threatening to shoot a teacher on Wednesday.

According to the Gauteng education department, the teacher managed to confiscate the firearm and handed it over to the police.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela could not immediately confirm at which police station the gun had been handed over or whether a case had been opened.

Meanwhile, the department has condemned the alleged incident.

"It is paramount to remind [pupils] that schools are meant for education and as such, they must always focus on being enriched with knowledge for their successful future endeavours. Ill-discipline will not assist them to achieve any objectives," spokesperson Steve Mabona said in a statement.

Mabona added that the necessary disciplinary processes by the school governing body (SGB) would commence on Thursday.

A psychosocial support team will be dispatched to the school to offer counselling to all those affected by the alleged incident, he added.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he wanted cases involving school-based violence and other related recalcitrant behaviour to be expedited.

He added that the department had a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of misconduct.

"Anyone found to be transgressing this policy will be dealt with in line with the South African Schools Act, which governs all schools.

"We urge all our [pupils] to refrain from acts of misconduct in schools and call upon the SGB to take decisive action on this matter," Lesufi added.

