Uganda: Bobi Wine's Closing Words During VOA Interview

The leaders that you look at now gave the biggest contribution when they were our age and indeed all the leaders in the world. The most prime time for a person to contribute to his country is the youthful years. You realize that we are the youngest population in the world.

That means two things - it means we can either be a liability to our country or an asset, so it is high time that we take up the mantle. It's high time that we take responsibility for our future.

The people that are making decisions for us right now are not going to be around to face the outcomes of the decisions that they are making in the future, so it is upon us to take up the mantle and decide the kind of Uganda that want ourselves and our children to live in.