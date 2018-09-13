13 September 2018

Namibia: Man Kills Ex-Lover With Brick, Commits Suicide

A 37-year-old man allegedly killed his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend at farm Rossenhoff in the Gibeon district on Tuesday before committing suicide.

It is alleged the man, who was identified as the woman's ex-lover, hit the woman several times with a brick on the head, killing her on the spot, in a house on the farm, where she was staying alone. Her body was found in a pool of blood by people from the neighbouring farm.

After the killing, the suspect walked about 100 metres from the crime scene and committed suicide. He was found hanging under a tree with a wire around his neck.

After killing the woman the man allegedly called a woman in Mariental to confess to her that he had killed his ex-girlfriend and that he was going to commit suicide, before following up on his words by hanging himself.

The two deceased have been identified as Anna Swartbooi, 29, and Thimo Karigub, and their next of kin have been informed, while investigations into the matter continue.

Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator for Hardap Region, Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay, informed New Era that it is still not clear as to what transpired or what could have been the motive for the murder and suicide, as no note was left behind, adding that investigations are ongoing.

"We are still in the process of getting information on the case - the guys are still putting all those pieces together," he said telephonically.

Namibia

