Namibia: Menstrual Hygiene Project Launched By WAD

The Women's Action for Development (WAD) and the Wise Economy Global Association in Sweden yesterday launched the 'My period is awesome' pilot project that would train Life Skills teachers in menstrual hygiene management as well as Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights.

Through the project, WAD will also facilitate the training of professional staff of the Ministry of Health and Social Services which could result in the training of several hundreds of school girls and boys in selected secondary schools and regions in the north, said Veronica De Klerk, the Founding Executive Director of WAD.

De Klerk said the project is significant because stakeholders from government, the private sector and non-governmental organisations and international donors have come on board as a collective to ensure the success of the project.

"We appreciate the involvement of the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture as well as two front runner training institutions of South Africa who are scheduled to conduct training of our trainers namely the Sonke Gender Justice and Project Dignity," said De Klerk.

She added the institutions are committed to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the plight of poor school girls in Namibia.

A unique aspect of the 'My period is awesome project' is that it introduces a positive alternative to menstruating school girls in the form of the menstrual cup, said De Klerk.

The menstrual cup has numerous advantages for schools, she added.

"The menstrual cup is typically made of silicone and has more capacity than tampons or pads and thankfully only has to be emptied every 12 hours which covers the entire school day," said De Klerk.

It is reusable and can last for more than five years, on condition that it is responsibly sterilised after each use and well maintained, added De Klerk.

Wise Economy Global Association is a non-political, non-religious and non-profit Swedish association.

