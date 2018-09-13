Namibia: State Calls for Jail Time in Bribery Case

The state has called on the court to give the two Chinese nationals four years imprisonment for bribing a police officer.

The court convicted Siyong Xu, 55, and Huaifen Yang, 54, on a count of corruptly offering or giving gratification to an agent as an inducement after they admitted guilt last week.

During submission, State Prosecutor Marcus Angula noted the accused are foreign nationals who have showed disrespect and no regard for Namibian laws when they involved themselves in corrupt activities and acts of such nature tarnishes the good reputation of public officers.

"The incident emanates from a pending case at Hosea Kutako. The accused interfered with ongoing investigations and they thought that N$4000 will buy them justice," said Angula.

The state proposed that the accused should be sentenced to serve four years imprisonment or a fine of N$50 000 respectively.

According to court documents, the pair wanted the investigating officer to stop investigating and close investigations into a N$1 million money laundering case against Huaifen who is an Operations Manager at a local construction company.

The two were arrested on September 5 at the Old Power Station, Windhoek in a sting operation by the ACC after they bribed a Detective Inspector of the Anti-money Laundering and Combating of Financing of Terrorism Division of the Namibian police with N$4 000.

Defence attorney Mbanga Siyomunji said a fine of N$10 000 will be suitable as the accused did not waste the courts time and resources when pleaded guilty to the charge.

"The accused have acknowledged and have indicated their guilt during their first appearance. This shows that they have reconciled themselves to the actions that they have committed and accepted that their actions were wrong and have shown remorse," explained Siyomunji.

Magistrate Vanessa Stanley is set to impose a sentence on Friday. Siyong and his co bail of N$30 000 respectively was extended until their scheduled appearance.