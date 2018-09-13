South Africa: Cele, Sitole to Give Update On KZN Political Killings Intervention

13 September 2018

Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Commissioner General Khehla Sitole are expected to present an update on Thursday on inter-ministerial committee intervention into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

The inter-ministerial committee in the security cluster was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa on May 14, after the murder of ANC convenor in the Moses Mabhida region, Musawenkosi Mchunu.

Mchunu was shot dead on May 11.

The ministerial task team comprises the departments of justice, police, state security and defence.

In August, during his update on the investigations, Cele overhauled the task team saying he was unhappy with their progress.

At the time, he said he had put together a new "project plan" with a team of 118 members, including prosecutors, correctional services officials and detectives who deal specifically with national matters.

He has retained eight members from the previous team.

During his previous update, Cele said since June, police had arrested 512 people for illegal arms and ammunition and seized 706 illegal guns, semi-automatic rifles, hunting rifles and pistols. He said the province would be normalised.

In May, he said that a preliminary report into their findings would be shared with the public once it had been handed to Ramaphosa.

