13 September 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: We'll Get Second Bus Rapid Transit Operator By January, Dart Promises

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam — The Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit Agency (Dart) says it is determined to get the second operator on the bus rapid transit (BRT) system by early next year after two failures in the past.

Dart chief executive Ronald Lwakatare told The Citizen this week that the process to procure the services of the second operator has already started and would be completed by next January.

"We will soon advertise the tender in accordance with public procurement procedures," he said.

This is Dart's third attempt to find an operator to join Udart in providing BRT services in the city, Mr Lwakatare noted.

The operator will be required to deploy at least 165 new buses in the first phase of project under the supply, operation and maintenance mode.

"We faced some challenges in getting another operator. Many did not meet the required qualifications, while others thought our contractual terms were not attractive enough," he said.

In order to attract eligible operators, Dart is revising contractual terms such as those related to fees paid by operators to Dart for using the BRT infrastructure.

Dart is, for example, considering changing the modality of charging the access fees from a fixed rate of Sh8.1 million per day to a sum that will depend on the number of kilometres covered in a day.

"We are sure that this time around we will get a reliable operator because we have improved terms and conditions of our contracts," Mr Lwakatare said.

The suggestion of changing the fee structure will be shared with key stakeholders including the World Bank and the government.

Dart started the procurement process for the second operator in 2016, about a year after the BRT services were launched. However, the tender was re-advertised in May 2017 after an eligible operator could not be found.

The second operator is expected to ease the shortage of buses that currently plagues BRT services.

Mr Lwakatare said commuters should not lose hope as far as improvement of BRT services was concerned.

"In fact, we are going to implement all six phases of the BRT project as planned. This year, we expect to embark on the construction of the project's second phase," he noted.

Tanzania

East Africa Has Strongest Economic Growth in Africa - Report

Economic diversification and investment-driven growth continue to make East Africa the region on the continent with the… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.