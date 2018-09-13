13 September 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Flood - STDD Warns Residents Against Dumping Refuse in Drainages

By Terkula Igidi

The FCT Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) has warned residents in flood prone areas in satellite towns to stop dumping waste and dirt in drainages.

The Coordinator STDD, Ishaku Tanko Yamawo, who was reacting to the recent flood at Karu, Jikwoyi and Nyanya, said it was very unfortunate that the rains were still wreaking havoc.

The Public Relations Officer of the department, Meeme Felicia, in a statement, said the STDD Coordinator, Hon. Yamawo, said the department would do everything possible to fix things where necessary in order to avoid recurrence.

The coordinator further explained that the reason the department had been announcing and educating the public on waste management was to avoid flooding.

Yamawo said he was mindful of the infrastructural challenges in the area councils and expressed commitment to addressing them. He also reiterated the commitment of the FCT Administration in cleaning every nook and cranny of the satellite towns and ridding them of environmental nuisances.

