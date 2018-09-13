13 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: #StateCaptureInquiry - Zondo Asks for Jacob Zuma to Provide His Side of the Story

Photo: Rogan Ward/Reuters Media Express
President Jacob Zuma.

The chairperson of the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, says he would like former president Jacob Zuma to give his side of the story on allegations against him.

This was after evidence presented by former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor which stated that Zuma was at the Guptas' home when she was offered a ministerial post.

"I have invited the lawyers of the former president [to request] that he could put his version in an affidavit," Zondo said.

Zuma has not applied to cross-examine any of the witnesses.

More to follow.

News24

