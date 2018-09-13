13 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Enforcement Officers Set to Face Daily Danger On Cape Town Trains

By Suné Payne

Deployment of 71 rail enforcement officers for the City Of Cape Town's train system is aimed at curbing commuter attacks and vandalism at stations in the city.

"I'm not afraid of the danger that is coming my way," said Simion Scholtz, one of the new railway enforcement officers who has been tasked with providing security for Cape Town's train services.

Scholtz, who has been working for the City of Cape Town for the past five years, is one of 71 railway officers being trained to provide railway safety to Cape Town's train commuters who have faced numerous instances of robberies, assaults and even death.

"It's my duty to defend South Africa and commuters," said Scholtz, who spoke to Daily Maverick on the sidelines of an inspection of railway safety officers by Western Cape premier Helen Zille and City of Cape Town mayoral committee members JP Smith and Brett Herron.

The new railway officers will be part of a joint railway safety unit between the City, the provincial government and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa ( Prasa). These officers, who...

