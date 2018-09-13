Tanzania: One Suspected Criminal Shot in Z'bar Police Raid

POLICE in North Unguja say four suspected criminals have been injured, one of them with a gunshot wound in the leg following a police crackdown on narcotic drug business and other illegal activities in the Islands. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Haji Abdalla Haji said one of the suspects was shot while attempting to resist arrest when police raided some homes in Mahonda and Nungwi tourist villages in the region.

"Investigations into the shooting of the suspect continue, but preliminary findings indicate the suspected attempted to resist arrest and trying to escape," said Mr Haji, who is the Regional Police Commander (RPC) in North Unguja Region.

He said during the last Monday night raid organized by the district and regional defense and security committees, a total of 333 pellets and 120 grams of suspected narcotic drugs and 40 bullets were confiscated.

He said "the injured suspect is in hospital for treatment and others are on bail because we are allowed to keep a suspect in custody for only 24 hours. And according to recent reforms, we cannot take them to court before the government chemist proves that the drugs are indeed narcotic drugs, and the case is supposed to be handled by the Director of Public Prosecutor (DPP)."

The ACP said the police can no longer rush to charge the suspects in court before the procedures are followed, saying that it is a challenge in speeding up judicial processes because it is always difficult to tell when the government chemist will finish conducting chemical tests.

"We need to wait for the government chemist to do their job, followed by the DPP," he said, adding that police procedures do not allow exposing the names of suspects, adding that some tourist hotels in his region are allegedly narcotic drug hotspots.

He informed the 'Daily News' here that the raids in the regions will continue until the illegal drug business and other related crimes are under control, as he appealed to members of the public and hotel workers to expose visitors and residents engaged in the business.

Zanzibar currently relies heavily on the tourist sector which contributes more than 80 percent of its foreign earning. However, there have been complaints from both tour operators and local people that tourists are threatened by hooligans, including armed robbers.