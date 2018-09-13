Tanzania: Former Dar Region CCM Boss Dies

Former Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) chairman for Dar es Salaam region, John Guninita has passed away at Muhimbili National Hospital.

A family member confirmed the demise of the politician but wasn't in the position to explain more saying "we heading to home right now (Thursday morning), I'm not in the position to speak more... maybe try to call me later."

A message over the Guninita's death has been circulating on social media since early Thursday, quoting a person identified himself as a relative of the deceased, Gerald Guninita, who confirmed that his brother was no more.

Coming to 2015 General Elections, Guninita quit CCM and joined opposition Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA).

Almost three years later, the politician returned to the ruling CCM and apologized over his prior decision to quit his former party.