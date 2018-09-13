13 September 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Former Dar Region CCM Boss Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) chairman for Dar es Salaam region, John Guninita has passed away at Muhimbili National Hospital.

A family member confirmed the demise of the politician but wasn't in the position to explain more saying "we heading to home right now (Thursday morning), I'm not in the position to speak more... maybe try to call me later."

A message over the Guninita's death has been circulating on social media since early Thursday, quoting a person identified himself as a relative of the deceased, Gerald Guninita, who confirmed that his brother was no more.

Coming to 2015 General Elections, Guninita quit CCM and joined opposition Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA).

Almost three years later, the politician returned to the ruling CCM and apologized over his prior decision to quit his former party.

Tanzania

East Africa Has Strongest Economic Growth in Africa - Report

Economic diversification and investment-driven growth continue to make East Africa the region on the continent with the… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.