Tanzania: 'We Recognise You,' Minister Assures Youth

THE government has assured youths here that they will never be left behind in nation building, which emphasizes social, political, and economic development.

"We recognise you and need your full participation in achieving development goals," said Mr Issa Haji Ussi 'Gavu'- State Minister, here yesterday, while opening a debate on 'Best Way to Engage Young People in Politics and Decision-making'. He told the participants that the government deliberately backed the 'Zanzibar Youth Council Act/2013' to introduce and support 'Youth Councils' at all levels in the Islands.

The Minister said youths in the country have opinions, which can be shared and important in development programmes, and urged respective authorities to engage them in decision making.

However, he challenged them to have political tolerance while sharing their opinions, saying: "Young people can also vie for various political positions and vote, but should avoid being used to cause instability in the country... you should also help in making proper decision so that we have good leaders."

Organised by the 'Zanzibar Female Lawyers Association (ZAFELA),' the debate focused on the youths aged 18-35 years, as political community leaders (Shehas).