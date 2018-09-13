13 September 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Bukoba Woman in Court for Abduction of School Girl

By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

A 25-year old Bukoba woman appeared before Resident Magistrate Samuel Maweda on Tuesday to answer a charge of abduction of a twelve-year old schoolgirl.

The accused was identified as Shadia Murshid (25), a resident of Rwamishenye Ward in Bukoba Municipality.

Prosecuting, State Attorney Emmanuel Kahigi told the court that on July 11, last year, the accused abducted a 12-year (name withheld) old pupil at Bunena Primary School who was attending classes through MEMKWA program.

A prosecution witness, Detective Sergeant Susana (PW4) told the court that she conducted investigations on the case which revealed that the abducted school girl was employed as a domestic worker in Mwanza City.

Magistrate Maweda adjourned the case until September 19, this year when the accused, who is out on bail, will start giving her defense.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister in the President's Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Governments, Mr. Joseph Kandege has strongly warned people who violate rights of children, including early marriages.

Deputy Minister Kandege, who represented President John Magufuli was at the burial of a standard five pupil at Kibeta Primary School in Bukoba Municipality identified as Sperius Eladius (13). The burial took place at his parents' home in Muleba District's Kitoko village in Mubunda Ward.

Minister Kandege's warning comes amid reports indicating that violence against children has increased in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.

The Executive Director of Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC), Ms Anna Henga revealed that an average of 394 children were reportedly raped across the country each month from January to June 2018, saying that major perpetrators include relatives and neighbors.

Ms Henga said that out of 6,376 incidents of violence against children, 2,365 cases involved rape while 533 involved sodomy.....adding that sodomy incidents increased from 12 in the first half of 2017 to 533 in the first half of 2018.

Such incidents are common in schools, including primary and boarding schools, adding that at least 229 girls in Kagera Region dropped out of school due to pregnancies between 2014 to this year, the Kagera Regional Education Development Officer, Mr Aloys Kamamba has disclosed.

