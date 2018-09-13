Tanzania: Magufuli Tasks New Pccb Boss to 'Clean House

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has tasked the newly appointed anti-corruption head, former Director of Criminal Investigation, Commissioner of Police (CP) Diwani Athumani to clean up the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

Speaking in Dodoma yesterday during his swearing-in-ceremony as well as other newly appointed leaders, Dr John Jingu as Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children and Dr Aziz Mlima as Tanzania High Commissioner to Uganda, the President ordered him to review the structure of the bureau, including explicitly stating the roles of its deputy Director General.

He equally, ordered him to intensify the war against graft, including arraigning in court any suspect who would be accused of involvement in the vice.

In addition, the President appointed an accusing finger at the Bureau, and asked the new director general to assess performance of its staff, and sack anyone who would be deemed as either non-performer or colluding in any corrupt practice and drag him/her to court.

"I want you to cleanse PCCB. Some PCCB workers are involving themselves in corrupt practices. Go and sack them. I want to see PCCB performing," he stressed.

Dr Magufuli said Tanzanians living in rural areas were suffering and being mistreated, and seemingly the root cause was corruption.

For Dr Jingu, the President directed him to fully cooperate with other officials in the ministry and keenly follow up the performance of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to ensure that they operate in line with the country's laws.

He said NGOs were duty bound to operate transparently, especially in the areas of revenue and expenditure.

To the new envoy, he asked him to ensure diplomatic ties between the two countries were strengthened, especially in the area of trade.

The ceremony was also attended by the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Speaker Job Ndugai, Chief Secretary Ambassador John Kijazi, some Ministers, Heads of Defence and Security organs as well as other Dodoma regional leaders, the area Regional Commissioner (RC) Dr Binilith Mahenge.