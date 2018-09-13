SIX cyclists have been picked to represent Dar es Salaam region in the national cycling competition, which is scheduled to take place in Iringa on September 29th this year.

Chairman of the Dar es Salaam Region Cycling Association, CHABADA Hussein Ally said the six were picked after finishing top at the last Sunday's regional championships, which covered 104 kilometres.

Ally, who was re-elected during Sunday's general election named the six cyclists as Asogadas Pius, who finished top after clocking 3 hours: 29 minutes and 35 seconds.

Others are second placed Maulid Aman, who posted a time of 3:29:40, Frank Laurant (3:30:10), Patrick Kombo (3:36:15), Sameer Rashid (3:42:35), and Mohamed Sham (3:32:46).

"They will compete in the national championship and the association believes in their ability to win top honours for the region," Ally said.

"We are pleased to stage the first event in the region after a period of lull and it marks the beginning of many to come, in a bid to help the association and region cyclists rise again," he said.

Commenting on the coming competition, Ally said that it will provide a great opportunity for cyclists to show their talents and establish themselves in the sport. Ally believes that the forthcoming competition in Iringa will unearth more talents.

"We expect a great turn out and stiff competition among cyclists from all competing regions," he said.

The regions that have been active and expected to compete in the national event are Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Tanga, Dodoma and the Lake Zone regions of Mwanza, Shinyanga, Mara and Simiyu.