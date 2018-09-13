Tanzania: Italian Envoy Pledges Support to Industrialisation

ITALIAN Ambassador to Tanzania, Roberto Mengoni has pledged to continue supporting Italian companies in trading and investing in Tanzania to help in boosting industrialisation drive.

Mr Mengoni said that in the past two years, the embassy conducted various activities to promote Tanzania in Italy and vice versa. "It is our role to promote the country since it is still not well known in Italy apart from the beaches in Zanzibar," said Mr Mengoni during his tour of the Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN) headquarters in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Mr Mengoni added that his embassy has been supporting Italian companies interested in doing business in Tanzania by providing them with the necessary information.

"Companies are coming from time to time although not in big number but we support them ... this is the main focus of our activities we also provide information to Tanzanian companies interested in Italian products," the envoy said.

The ambassador said that it was natural for them to look at Tanzania as a place of commercial and investment opportunities thus encourage companies to exploit them for the mutual benefits.

"Tanzania is a big country with a lot of opportunities in energy, agriculture and tourism ... so by encouraging our companies to come to Tanzania we are also supporting the Tanzania's industrialisation drive," Mr Mengoni said.

He said a number of Italian companies were interested in energy sector with the main destination being in Zanzibar. Mr Mengoni noted that in Mainland more individual companies were trying to enter the market with some of them interested in joint venture.

The envoy further said that there was a lot of work to be done by his embassy and the media to market Tanzania with its all main aspects such as politics, economics, trade, investment and tourism.

Meanwhile Ambassador Mengoni commended TSN for widening the base of its newspapers readership by introducing the East African regional edition.

" I commend the company for the changes it has instituted in the last two years ... Daily News is our main source of information of the Tanzanian government... the regional news dedicated for each country in East Africa are very useful not only to diplomats but also the public," he said.

For her part, TSN acting Managing Editor, Ms Tuma Abdallah, said that her company has been doing a lot to improve its products and presence in social media.

"We are working hard to make sure that we achieve the objective of informing the public," she said.

Ms Abdallah also commended the Italian Embassy in Tanzania for working closely with TSN calling upon the delegation to continue cooperating with the company in other fields including upgrading journalism skills through knowledge sharing.