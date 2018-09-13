13 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 2 Expected in Court for Murder of 5 Men Found Tied Up in Kagiso Field

Gauteng police have made a breakthrough in the case of the murder of five men who were discovered in an open field in Kagiso on the West Rand in May.

Following three months of intensive investigation, police managed to arrest and charge two suspects - aged 24 and 28 - in connection with the murders, police spokesperson Captain Solomon Sibiya said in a statement on Thursday.

Sibiya said that Westrand SAPS cluster commander Major General Fred Kekana had assembled a team of experienced detectives and crime intelligence officers to conduct investigations leading to the breakthrough.

"The team worked around the clock and took more than six suspects for questioning," Sibiya said.

The five murdered men were found lying on their stomachs, with their hands bound behind their backs with leather belts.

During the course of a week, police found three bodies, all tied up in the same manner. Later in the month they discovered a fourth body just metres away from a fifth victim who was still alive, Sibiya said.

The fifth victim died in hospital several days later, without being able to tell the police who had attacked him.

"We visited him several times, but couldn't speak. We hoped he would give us a clue," Sibiya said.

He added that the cause of death appeared to be asphyxiation and that all the victims had been robbed of their belongings.

The two suspects are expected to appear in the Kagiso Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

"The search and investigations are still on and we hope to make one or more arrests," Sibiya said.

News24

South Africa

