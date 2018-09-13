13 September 2018

South Africa: East London Cop Shoots Himself, Wife, Brother-in-Law in Suspected Murder-Suicide

An East London police officer allegedly killed his wife and brother-in-law before turning his service pistol on himself, Eastern Cape police said on Thursday.

Sivuyile Mbaduli, 37, was supposed to have reported for duty at Kidds Beach police station on Wednesday night but instead booked off sick for his night shift, said Colonel Michelle Matroos and Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala.

Mbaduli arrived at his home in Nompumelelo informal settlement around 17:30 and went to the back of the property where his wife was, they said.

His brother-in-law, 44, heard gun shots coming from the shack at the back of the main house and when he entered the dwelling, Mbaduli allegedly shot him, killing him instantly.

"It's believed that after shooting the brother-in-law the constable turned the gun on himself."

Paramedics declared all three dead at the scene.

Two counts of murder are being investigated and an inquest has been opened as preliminary investigations strongly suggested this was a case of murder-suicide, Matroos and Mqala said.

Mbaduli and his wife leave behind four children aged 15, 12, 9 and 7.

The South African Police Service urged its members to seek help for any personal difficulties they might be experiencing.

"Our hearts go out to the victims' families, friends and the residents in the area. The South African Police Service will render the necessary employee health and wellness assistance to the family during their time of need."

