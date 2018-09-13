Mauritius: Police Helicopter Squadron Celebrates Its 44th Anniversary

press release

An official ceremony marking the 44th anniversary of the Mauritius Police Helicopter Squadron (PHS) was held yesterday at the hangar of the helicopter squadron at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, Plaisance, in the presence of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mario Nobin, and the Commanding Officer of the PHS, Captain R.V Shinde.

In his address, Mr Nobin commended the excellent work being carried out by the staff of PHS adding that this small unit within the police department is a force to be reckoned with. The PHS, he stated, is a testimony of what quality, leadership and motivation can do in an organisation. He highlighted that the high level of loyalty, sincerity, dedication to duty and integrity of the staff are values that makes the whole nation proud of them.

The Commissioner of Police also lauded the efficiency and competence of the officers of the police squadron who are leading a relentless fight against crime and illicit drugs. He recalled that the PHS also undertakes coastal surveillance, search and rescue operations, evacuation of people in distress, salvage operations as well as lending support to ground forces and to outer islands.

For his part, Captain Shinde pointed out that the PHS is committed to serving the nation and making Mauritius a safer place adding that the staff is motivated to discharge their duties with professionalism, honesty and integrity. The organisation, he said, is at the forefront of major actions and works in collaboration with the Special Mobile Force, the National Coast Guard and the Anti-Drug and Smuggling Unit.

On this occasion, a prize giving ceremony was held to reward officers who have excelled in different sports organised by the PHS such as badminton, Carom, domino and football. Furthermore, certificates of commendation were awarded to officers who have displayed high level of dedication, professionalism in the discharge of their duties and who have demonstrated excellent skills in sports.

To mark the 44th anniversary of the PHS, the Squadron is organising several activities spread over five days. A lunch was offered to kids of an NGO based at Rivière des Anguilles on 10 September and a blood donation was organised on 11 September at the Helicopter Squadron in Plaisance. A roadside cleaning campaign will be launched today in the vicinity of La Cambuse.

The Police Helicopter Squadron

Set up in 1974, the PHS consists of four Chetaks, One Fennec and One Dhruv. The Helicopter Squadron has at present a total of 119 Police Officers of various ranks. The PHS has a vision to be an 'aerial angel' for citizens in distress and play a responsible role in fighting crime. Personnel of the Squadron constantly strive to meet the expectation of the people of Mauritius in providing an environment free of crime, assisting citizens in distress and providing relief and assistance during natural calamities.

Its main roles are: search and rescue and casualty evacuation both inland and at sea; combat 'gandia' cultivation jointly with the Anti-Drug and Smuggling Unit; traffic patrol and security escort of convoys; conveyance of VVIPs, VIPs and officials of Ministries; and internal and external cargo operations.