Mauritius: MRC Creates Awareness On the Pole of Innovation Grant Scheme

press release

The Mauritius Research Council (MRC) which operates under the aegis of the Ministry of Technology, Communication and Innovation is encouraging eligible and potential academic/research/tertiary education institutions both public and private as well as relevant Ministries and Departments to avail of the grant scheme facility being put at their disposal for establishing poles of innovation.

Dr A.Suddhoo, the Executive Director of the MRC, made this announcement yesterday at the seat of the MRC in Ebène during an awareness session among the various stakeholders to take cognizance of the Pole of Innovation Grant Scheme in addition to other existing financing schemes at the MRC. He underlined that under the Pole of Innovation Grant Scheme a grant of up to Rs 9 million per pole for a project with a duration not exceeding 36 months and with an annual ceiling of Rs 3 million will be provided by the MRC.

Dr Sudhoo further stressed the rationale of putting in place the Pole of Innovation Grant Scheme which according to him will help address the funding constraints in conducting researches. He emphasised the need to gear towards innovation through applied research and appealed to every researcher to adopt an innovative culture which he said will eventually help generate new enterprises and job creation.

The MRC introduced the Pole of Innovation Grant Scheme last year to enhance the impact of research and innovation on the economic development of the country in a bid to promote creation of innovative products/services and goods spurring innovation through advanced research and partnerships among local institutions/companies and international stakeholders.

Pole of innovation scheme will focus on existing capacity and resources to enable researchers/innovators to collaborate across disciplines and institutions on projects that are locally relevant and internationally competitive. The projects under the Pole of Innovation Grant Scheme will focus on national relevance responding to industry and society needs.