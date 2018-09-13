Uganda: His Body Was Found Hanging From the Staircase Rail

Entebbe — A 21-year-old American national has been found dead at the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC) formerly The Zoo in Entebbe.

Authorities say the body of James Lakin Crow was on Thursday morning found hanging from the staircase rail leading up to the entrance of the hostel building in which he has been residing.

Crow, a resident of Texas in the U.S, is said to have used a belt to hang himself over reasons that authorities in Entebbe are still investigating.

The facility management told police that they found him at about 8am with a belt around his neck.

UWEC's public relations manager, Mr Isaac Mujaasi, told journalists that Crow had been training as an animal keeper, a course he signed up for on September 10, 2018.

His body has been taken to Mulago Hospital for postmortem.