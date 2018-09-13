South Africa: Zwakele Mncwango Announced As DA's KZN Premier Candidate

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has announced KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango as the party's provincial premier candidate.

Maimane made the announcement in Inanda, north of Durban, on Thursday, after taking a tour of first ANC president John Langalibalele Dube's memorial site at Ohlange High School, where former president Nelson Mandela also cast his first vote in the 1994 elections.

Maimane said they had chosen Mncwango because he "tells a story of so many South Africans".

His father was a security guard and his mother was a hawker, said Maimane.

"It is not our past that determines our tomorrow. It is our ability to work hard and say, if we are committed we could replicate his story for so many South Africans."

Maimane said Mncwango had begun his journey in the DA as a canvasser in the province. Mncwango was also the party's caucus leader in the eThekwini council, before being appointed as provincial leader.

"He now also serves in the DA's federal executive and federal council. Today it is my greatest privilege to tell you that as the DA we enhance a journey where a new generation of leaders begin a journey to take the freedom of all South Africans forward," he said.

He said Mncwango would now establish a team that would begin a campaign with South Africans who are committed to fighting "a cancer of corruption".

Maimane said Mncwango would, with his team, also fight against the scourge of drugs and drug abuse in the province.

"Where ultimately, they want to create real access and fair access to jobs in a province, where sometimes it can be tempting that a nationalism must begin, where we say this person is Zulu or not Zulu, but in fact we must build one South Africa for all," said Maimane.

He described Mncwango as a South African who had overcome many challenges.

"He now today has a national diploma in electrical engineering, a Bachelor of Technology in engineering management and master's in business administration."

Maimane implied that KwaZulu-Natal had seen a return of violence, with councillors and public representatives being killed because of corruption.

Mncwango said the DA was on a journey where all South Africans could stand together united to pursue a dream of a prosperous South Africa for all.

He said he was really honoured to be chosen as the party's premier candidate and was ready to fight corruption, create jobs and grow the economy in the province.

"The ruling party (ANC) has taken a turn and now they focus too much on self-enrichment. We want to build a province where we cater for all the people of the province, not for individuals. Corruption is so high because the premier of the province Willies Mchunu has failed to hold municipalities and MECs accountable," he said.

He said as premier of the province he would introduce change that would put a stop to "a plot by the ruling party to divide us along racial lines".

