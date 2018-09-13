Kenya: Trouble At Gor As Players Strike Over Unpaid Allowances

Despite sealing their unprecedented 17th SportPesa Premier League title with six matches to spare three weeks ago, all is not well in the Gor Mahia camp.
The players have gone on strike this entire week protesting salary arrears and unpaid bonuses totalling to millions of shillings.
Majority of the players who spoke to Nation Sport on condition of anonymity, vowed to return to the pitch only if their August salaries and winning bonuses of six league and two continental games are paid.
"Most of us are on the verge of being evicted from our rental apartments because of delayed dues yet the office has gone mum on us, we don't see the need to train on hungry stomachs," one of the players said on Thursday.
Another added: "We've won the league but sadly things are messy within the club, it doesn't augur well out there, worst, the office is unresponsive."
K'Ogalo, who've a monthly wage bill of Sh5.5 million, are scheduled to visit relegation threatened Thika United this Sunday in a league clash at Thika Sub county stadium.
Coach Dylan Kerr is a worried man on how to plan for the fixture without his arsenals who've not trained for a week now.
"It's wrong to strike, I don't agree with it but it's affecting my job which is to prepare for matches," a furious Kerr told Nation Sport on Thursday.
"I gave players five days off after we returned from Algeria to resume on Monday at Parklands Sports club but I've been showing up all alone."
"How do I plan for the tough game ahead of us?" wondered Kerr, who has led the club to two titles.
When contacted, Gor deputy secretary general Ronald Ngala was noncommittal on the development.
"Those are usual news which are always there I cannot talk about it, thank you," he said on phone.
Gor's opponents, Thika United are also yet to receive their August salaries, but have been continued to train.
"Normally we are paid half salary after two months that we are used to it, we just train to play and help the team avoid relegation," said one of the players.
