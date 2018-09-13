Kenya: Gatanga Residents Want Mike Sonko Arrested Over 'Murang'a Water' Sale

A group of residents of Gatanga Constituency wants Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko arrested and prosecuted over the alleged sale of water from Murang'a without their express consent.

The residents of the constituency in Murang'a County have asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to arrest Mr Sonko and top managers of Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (Nawasco).

'EXPRESS CONSENT'

In a letter dated September 7, the complainants asked detectives to "move with speed and investigate the circumstances under which Nairobi County is selling water from Murang'a to Nairobi and Kajiado residents without the express consent from Murang'a residents".

The letter that Mr Patrick Muigai wrote on behalf of the residents was received at the DCI headquarters in Nairobi.

The group also asked police to investigate Nairobi's management of Ndakaini dam despite its location in Murang'a, a fact that the residents said means it belongs to them.

Wa Iria gives ultimatum for water from Murang'a

Mr Muigai told the Nation that they decided to seek the agencies' intervention since the Nawasco has been getting water from Ndakaini for free but has been selling it to the people of Nairobi.

"Nairobi County has been handling stolen property and selling it to residents, which is an offence, That's why we want the investigating agencies to arrest the county boss and the top management of Nawasco," he said.

He added that after the promulgation of the 2010 constitution, Nairobi should have entered into an agreement with Murang'a that would see it benefit by way of revenue.

Mr Muigai warned that should the DCI fail to instigate charges against Nairobi and Nawasco, they will take court action.

Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria and Senator Irungu Kang'ata have demanded 25 per cent revenue from the sale of the water.

NATIONAL GOVERNMENT

Reached by phone for comment on the matter, Nawasco MD Nahashon Muguna noted that no community owns water resources in Kenya as these are under the national government as specified in the Constitution.

Mr Muguna told the Nation that they pay for all the water collected from various resources, including Ndakaini Dam, before it is supplied to residents.

As such, he said, nobody has the authority to arrest and prosecute Sonko and Nawasco officials.

"The residents of Gatanga do not have a case because water management is clearly detailed in the Water Act.," he said.

Mr Muguna also pointed out the roles of the Water Resources Authority which, according the Act, "formulates and enforces standards, procedures and regulations for the management and use of water resources".

The authority also "receives water permit applications for water abstraction, water use and recharge ... and enforces the conditions of those permits"

It also collects water permit fees and water use charges.

Related Stories

1 day ago

Wa Iria gives ultimatum for water from Murang'a

Wa Iria says he will block water flow to other counties as it is Murang'a's 'oil'.

In the headlines

Uhuru makes major changes in police

12 senior police positions scrapped.

4 arrested 'after emitting drugs'

Mau clashes leave 400 families homeless

Obado owns up to Sharon affair-VIDEO

Another fuel price rise looms

JUST BRENDA: My wife is a serial cheater

Uganda MP Zaake's health deteriorates in India

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get Breaking News Delivered to your Inbox

Subscribe

Latest Counties

1 Muranga Gatanga residents want Sonko arrested

2 Mandera Police killed our sons, claims Mandera family

3 Migori Migingo row: Ugandans lower Kenyan flag

4 Meru Where residents 'walk with stray lions'

5 Taita Taveta Man suspected of raping daughter arrested in Taveta

6 Nakuru Mau clashes leave 400 families homeless

LATEST NTV VIDEOS

The case for capping Kenya's debt ceiling and Treasury's borrowing and expenditure

Living with Ess: Understanding the causes of alopecia, symptoms and management of the condition

3 dead as fresh clashes erupt in Mau Forest, Nakuru County

Counties decry late disbursement of funds by Treasury

COTU urges employers to allow workers to join unions

Latest Nairobi News

News

Politics Africa World

Business

Seeds of Gold

Counties

Coast Eastern Mount Kenya Northern North Rift South Rift Nyanza-Kisii Western

Sports

Football Athletics Rugby Golf Others TalkUp

Blogs & Opinion

Blogs Commentaries Editorial Cartoons

Life & Style

Art & Culture Family Health Showbiz Travel Women & Style Magazines

Videos

Photos

Apps

Information

Contact Us

FAQ

E-papers

Privacy Policy

Terms

NMG Sites

Lit360

Nation Transitions

Nairobi News

Business Daily

NTV

NTV Uganda

Daily Monitor

The Citizen

Mwananchi

Mwanaspoti

Taifa Leo

Swahili Hub

The EastAfrican

Nation Media Group

Follow us