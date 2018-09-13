South Africa: Operations Continue At Germiston Mortuary After Staff Go On Strike - Health Dept

The Gauteng Department of Health says it is prioritising cases at the Germiston mortuary after forensic staff embarked on a strike.

"We are doing the cases that are supposed to be done for the weekend. That is basically what is happening at the moment," Gregory Phashe, from the Gauteng forensic pathologist services, told News24.

Forensic staff are on strike over lack of protective gear.

Gauteng DA health spokesperson Jack Bloom said the department was responsible for the mortuary and should have addressed staff grievances which have caused previous strikes.

"The Democratic Alliances calls for responsible behaviour on all sides so that post-mortems can be speedily performed, and bodies released as soon as possible."

Phashe said the department was engaging with the workers.

"The other areas of operations are continuing at the mortuary, but not at a normal pace."

Source: News24