South Africa: Sweet-Tooth Thief Is Not Your Average 'Sugar Daddy'

An Engen garage in Bloemfontein has been hit by a serial thief, who appears to have a bit of sweet tooth.

Manager at the Engen in Heidedal, Papi Matsa, told News24 that the culprit had stolen six bars of chocolate worth R114 from a garage on Saturday.

Matsa, who was at work on Saturday morning, said the robbery came to light after he noticed that there were fewer chocolates on the shelf then there should be.

"These chocolates were not on promotion, and they couldn't move so fast."

After checking the CCTV footage, the chocolate thief's modus operandi was revealed.

"I checked the video and saw the guy pretending to talk on the phone and looking at the cashiers to see if they are not looking at him," Matsa said.

The footage, which is posted on Engen's Facebook page, shows the man proceeding towards the fridges, shoving the chocolates down the front part of his pants, and acting like he is on the phone while walking out.

Matsa said he immediately notified the staff about the incident.

"He was so clever, using this strategy that he is this important guy and talking on the phone. I told them (staff) to be on the lookout for him."

It appears that the suspect's craving returned, and the man was back at the garage on Sunday to get his sugar fix for the day.

He uses the same strategy of talking over the phone. He is seen taking a few chocolates from the shelves, walking back to the fridges, and then putting his loot down the front of his pants.

However, this time, he left the shop empty handed.

Matsa said this was after the staff told him that "they knew what he was doing".

The man then put the chocolates back and left the shop in a rush, before escaping in a white Toyota Etios.

No case has been opened, and it is unclear what happened to the chocolates afterwards.

"We wanted to put it out there to make other people aware of him. This was not a stout (naughty) child, we don't expect this type of behaviour from an adult."

Source: News24