Kenya: Why Odinga Junior Wants Govt to Legalise Marijuana

Former Prime Ministers Raila Odinga's son Raila Junior has asked the government to seriously consider legalizing bhang.

In an apparent reaction to the arrest of a certain Njoroge Mbugua from Mirithu village, Limuru, after he was found to have planted a huge chunk of bhang in his farm, Raila Junior said there is need for "serious discussion to be held on the legalization and control of cannabis sativa."

Through a tweet, the younger Raila also appeared to empathize with the plight of the bhang farmer, whom he fondly referred to as an entrepreneur.

Serious discussion have to be held on the legalization and control of cannabis sativa, and entrepreneurs like MR Mbugua in their business and religious conquests #LegalizeIt https://t.co/oJX5F04bpr

-- Raila Junior Odinga (@Railajunior) September 12, 2018

When he was arrested, Mr Mbugua confessed that he had been planting the herb for the past two years and also claimed that it was God who ordered him to plant and sell bhang.

"This is my work alone and it is 'god' who instructed me to plant. I went to the heavens and came back because there are a lot of people who use it," said Mbugua.

Raila Junior is the newest crusader for the legalization of bhang. A few months ago, Nasa strategist David Ndii similarly urged the government to legalize bhang, confessing that he smoked it a lot while he was young.

Ndii claimed that smoking the weed was of great therapeutic value to him.

The controversial economist further argued that cigarettes are more harmful than bhang and that the government has legalized it purely because of the big companies involved in the business.