Kenyatta Faces Angry Nation Today Over Fuel Prices

President Uhuru Kenyatta will face a disillusioned lot during an address to the nation today (Friday), as he tries to pacify Kenyans and explain why he rejected a Bill that would have lowered fuel prices.

State House spokesperson Kanze Dena said the address follows consultations on the VAT matter with the leadership of the National Assembly. She did not say what time the president would address the nation.

President @UKenyatta is set to address the Nation tomorrow following consultations on the VAT matter with the leadership of the National Assembly.

JUSTIN MUTURI

The Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi on Thursday delivered the Financial Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 20 of 2018) for consideration by President Kenyatta.

Had it been assented to, the Bill which would have deferred by two more years the coming to effect of VAT on petroleum products. The president rejected it and sent it back to the National Assembly.

The MPs will now meet at a special sitting on Tuesday and Thursday to debate the matter. To overturn the president's decision, MPs need an outright majority of at least 75 per cent of all the parliamentarians.

There has been growing public anger after the VAT pushed petroleum products such as super petrol, diesel and kerosene beyond the reach of many Kenyans.

The head of state is thus expected to implore Kenyans to accept the higher costs by outlining the reasons why the tax should come into effect.

Incidentally, the Energy Regulatory Commission is today set to announce new fuel prices for the next 30 days.