Tanzania: How Twanging Diamond Mispronounced the Word Hubby - Video

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has become the object of ridicule after a video emerged online capturing him mispronouncing the word hubby.

Diamond was being interviewed by Ugandan based media house Kensa where he was speaking about his love life and relationships with his two baby mamas.

In the video he confesses to have lied to his former partner Zari Hassan whenever she asked him if he had another woman, when indeed he was dating video vixen Hamisa Mobetto at the same time he was with her.

"I had a girlfriend we had two kids and then I had a side chick, and my girlfriend never knew about that and we had a kid. So I used to deny when she asked me if I had a side chick and I tell her no," he narrates.

ZARI'S 'HUBI'

But what left the online community jaw dropped was when he pronounced the word hubby as "hubi" which is the shortened version of the word husband.

"And then the side chick got pregnant and she asked me about that and I said no that's not mine, I don't know anything about it. She got a kid she delivered. And then they started arguing each other on social media.

"My girlfriend telling the side chick like, no there is no way my, and she even used to call me hubi, there is no way my hubi can date with you."

The Jibebe hit maker then goes ahead to say that it is one of the few moments in his life that he regrets. But has managed to move on and love all his three children.

At the end he gives advise to fellow men having side chicks telling them to always use a condom.